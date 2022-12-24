Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – Football star, George Cohen, who played for England in the 1966 World cup has died, aged 83.

The right-back played every minute of the six matches in the 1966 tournament and was vice-captain for the 4-2 win over West Germany in the Wembley final.

He spent his entire club career with Fulham and won 37 caps for England.

“Very sad to hear my friend and England team-mate has died,” said Sir Geoff Hurst, who is one of the two surviving members of the team that started the final, along with Sir Bobby Charlton.

“Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family,” Hurst added on Twitter.

Fulham in a statement, said: “Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen.

“All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George’s many, many friends.”

Cohen featured in every game of England’s successful World Cup campaign.

He was awarded the MBE in 2000, one of five players from the 1966 side to be belatedly honoured, following a media campaign to recognise their achievement alongside that of their peers.

In a 13-year playing career at Fulham, from 1956 to 1969, Cohen made 459 appearances for the club.