Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Kasarani residents have cornered two motorbike-riding thugs who have been snatching phones from members of the public and carrying out criminal activities.
They were caught red-handed trying to snatch a phone from a woman at the Maji Mazuria area in broad daylight and lynched.
The irate residents also torched down a motorbike that they were using to carry out criminal activities.
See photos and video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>