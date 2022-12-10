Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Kasarani residents have cornered two motorbike-riding thugs who have been snatching phones from members of the public and carrying out criminal activities.

They were caught red-handed trying to snatch a phone from a woman at the Maji Mazuria area in broad daylight and lynched.

The irate residents also torched down a motorbike that they were using to carry out criminal activities.

