Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been impeached.

Meru MCAs made good their threats and ousted Mwangaza, whom they accused of highhandedness and nepotism.

The MCAs tabled an impeachment motion against Mwangaza on December 6 but debated it yesterday, where 67 out 67 MCAs voted to send the governor home.

In the motion tabled by Abogeta West MCA and Minority Whip in the Assembly Dennis Kiogora, they accused the county boss of nepotism, illegal appointments, and unlawful dismissals, usurpation of constitutional and statutory functions.

He also accused the independent governor of gross misconduct, incitement, bullying, vilification, and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

Kawira’s impeachment comes just 112 days after the hotly contested August 9, General Election and exactly six days after Meru High Court nullified the first motion tabled by the Assembly.

Earlier on, Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s lawyer Elias Mutuma had warned county lawmakers against impeaching the county boss stating that proceeding with the motion shall be deemed as contempt of court which shall attract the appropriate legal action.

The tug of war between the lawmakers and the Governor emanated from her decision to appoint her husband, Murega Baichu, as the Patron of the Meru Youth Service without conducting a transparent and competitive recruitment process.

As it now stands, Mwangaza will be required to file a suit at the High Court against the Meru County Assembly, failure to which the motion will be tabled at the Senate to have her vacate the office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.