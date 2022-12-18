Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 December 2022 – Football legend, Lionel Messi has finally won the one trophy that alluded his superb career, The FIFA World Cup.

The super star joined the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Pele and Diego Maradona after helping Argentina to a 4-2 penalty win following a dramatic 3-3 fulltime draw against a Kylian Mbappe inspired France.

Aged 35, and confirming before the match that it will be his last football match for Argentina, Messi emotionally lifted the trophy on Sunday evening, December 18 amid rapturous cheers by the crowd in Qatar.

