Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has opened up on how the Odinga family suffered after Jakom was thrashed by President William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential Election.

Speaking at Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Osogo’s thanksgiving service in Radiro Village, Homa Bay County on Sunday, Mama Ida, the matriarch of the Odinga family, accused some politicians from Nyanza region of fighting Raila and his family members and orchestrating its downfall.

“The same politicians who would wake up and come to my home for breakfast, lunch, and supper and spend the whole day at my office are now insulting members of my family.” Mama Ida said.

“They are forgetting that they used to frequent my home, pretending to be close to us,” Mama Ida said.

She also accused the politicians of abandoning her family. These politicians, she said, were involved in campaigns to push for Mr. Odinga to retire from active politics.

However, she refused to name the politicians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.