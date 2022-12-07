Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Emmy-winning actress, Kirstie Alley will reportedly be cremated after losing her brief battle with colon cancer.

The 71-year-old actress and devout Scientologist died on Monday December at her home in Clearwater, Florida, after battling with colon cancer that she only ‘recently discovered.’

Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers in the 1980s and 90s, had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

A funeral for the star has not yet been confirmed but the Church of Scientology is said to be planning a memorial service at Flag Building in Clearwater.

In a statement on social media, her family said: ‘She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.

‘As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.’

Alley led a colorful life off-camera, committing herself for decades to the Church of Scientology and having public spats with other stars.

Fellow Scientologist John Travolta led tributes to the actress on social media on Monday night after her family confirmed the sad news of her death.

‘Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,’ he said.

Alley rose to fame in 1987 when she starred as Rebecca Howe on NBC’s Cheers. She earned a Golden Globe for best actress and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress for her part in the Boston-based series in 1991.

She went on to receive her second Emmy win for her portrayal of Sally Goodson in David’s Mother in 1994.

Alley also appeared on television shows including Veronica’s Closet (1997-2000), Fat Actress (2005), Kirstie (2013-2014), and Scream Queens (2015-2016), as well as films like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Summer School (1987), Look Who’s Talking (1989), It Takes Two (1995) and Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999).