Friday, 23 December 2022 – 31-year-old model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski is lightening up the New York City dating scene again.

Ratajkowski was spotted in photos obtained by Daily Mail, making out with artist, Jack Greer in front of her apartment following a date night on Wednesday, December 21.

The duo were seen holding each other in a tight embrace as they share a steamy kiss. Ratajkowski wore a casual outfit for the outing, including a red puffer coat, a pair of jeans and Nike sneakers.

Greer on the other hand, wore a navy blue coat, slacks and black shoes.

The actress whose demeanor showed that she had a good time with her new beau, has been spotted with multiple men lately including comedian, Pete Davidson.

There have been rumblings of a romance brewing between her and Davidson for weeks, and the pair went public with their fling at a Knicks game in November.

It however seems the couple are not exclusive as Davidson has also recently been spotted spending time with someone else: his “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Aside from Davidson and Greer, Ratajkowski has also been getting cozy with DJ Orazio Rispo.

Ratajkowski has been very transparent about her plans to date around, though. In November, the mother of one took to TikTok to film herself mouthing the words to audio that stated, “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

