Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Besieged IEBC Commissioner Irene Masit has vowed never to go down without a fight.

Speaking yesterday, Masit maintained that she will not resign like her colleagues even as pressure mounts.

Already, IEBC Vice chairman Juliana Cherera, Commissioners Francis Wanderi, and Justus Nyang’aya have tendered their resignation letters from the Wafula Chebukati-led commission.

According to reports, Masit said she will only quit once the truth about the August 9, presidential election has been known by Kenyans.

Masit, and the other three commissioners who distanced themselves from the presidential results announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declaring William Ruto as duly elected president, are expected to appear before the Justice Agrrey Muchelule tribunal for grilling over their conduct during the polls.

“I am not ready to quit and Kenyans should expect a bombshell during my appearance before the Justice Aggrey Muchelule-led tribunal,” Masit stated.

She further dismissed sections of media reports that top Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party officials met the four commissioners at Hermosa Hotel after their presser on Monday, August 15.

She said the four moved to Yaya Apartments for security reasons, adding that the Apartment had been booked and paid for by the commission during and after the General Election.

“The four of us moved to Yaya Apartments in Kilimani for fear of our safety considering the sensitivity of the presidential elections,” she said.

The four dissenting commissioners walked out of the Bomas of Kenya and disowned the results which were later announced by Chebukati over what they said was the opaque nature of the results.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.