Thursday, December 15, 2022 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, has been the talk of the town ever since her father became President.

She has been traversing the country, meeting governors and county officials championing the youth agenda, something that did not go down well with a section of Kenyans who questioned her financiers.

And to make matters worse, Charlene has created the First Daughter’s office complete with staff allegedly on taxpayers’ money.

Kenyans have criticized the move, warning Ruto that he is likely to lose in 2027 thanks to her daughter’s unprecedented move that has seen her spend a fortune traversing counties and even abroad.

However, Charlene set the record straight that her office and trips are funded by private donors and not the taxpayers.

On the same wavelength, Narok Senator Ledama Okekina publicly voiced his support for Charlene Ruto.

In a message on his social media, the vocal politician argued that though the creation of the office of the First Daughter was not the right move, he was pleased with how Ms. Ruto had handled the role.

“But I actually like the first daughter!” wrote Olekina.

The two-term Senator then criticized the decision to hand Ms. Ruto an office.

“Oh, my FIRST… Now get ready for First Son, First Cousin, First Maize followed by First Weed and finally, First Scr*w Up,” Ole Kina wrote on his Twitter page.

The politicians’ sentiments come hours after Ms. Ruto clarified that her recent public activities were not funded by the State.

The Kenyan Constitution does not provide for any office named Office of the First Daughter.

