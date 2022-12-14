Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit has gone viral after he was captured on camera urinating on herself during an official function.

The head of state was commissioning a road during an event broadcast live on TV when the unfortunate incident happened.

Salva Kiir Mayardit is now 71 years old and is believed to be suffering from a urinary tract condition which is quite common in older men.

The trending video has since received mixed reactions from Netizens, with many social media users sharing contrasting opinions.

Some are blaming the cameramen for disgracing the president while others insist he did the right thing by exposing how Kiir is not medically fit to lead the country.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.