Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – A beautiful Nigerian lady angrily rejected her boyfriend’s marriage proposal in public.

The young man had bought a car for the lady in a bid to entice her.

In a video doing rounds online, the young lady stated that she cannot accept the marriage proposal because they had just started dating.

While directing her anger at her boyfriend, who knelt on one knee with an engagement ring in his hand, she made it clear that their relationship is just one month old.

Some ladies, presumed to be her friends, were seen pleading with her to accept the marriage proposal but she turned a deaf ear.

The pretty lady walked out of the proposal scene and left her boyfriend on his knees.

Friends who had gathered to witness the surprise marriage proposal ended up disappointed.

They left with sad faces while cursing the lady for letting them down.

The heartbroken boyfriend also left sadly with the car he intended to use to propose to his lover.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.