Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Elon Musk has suspended the Twitter account of a Florida teen who has been tracking the movements of his private jet.

Jack Sweeney, 19, has been tracking Musk’s private Gulfstream jet since 2020 by obtaining public Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data.

Sweeney created the Twitter automated page called @ElonJet to keep his followers updated with Musk’s whereabouts.

The 19-year-old predicted the suspension and has linked his followers to backup pages on Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.

It comes after Musk vowed not to ban the account following his $44 billion takeover and just months after the account was ‘shadow banned’ making it unsearchable and unable to be tagged.

Sweeney posted a tweet on his personal account @JxckSweeney on Wednesday confirming the suspension.

‘Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended,’ he wrote on Wednesday December 14.

The suspension comes after users found they could no longer search for the automated account, or tag it in tweets through suggested usernames.

At the weekend Sweeney wrote: ‘About to release my own Twitter files. Thanks, whistleblowers.’

Some users called Musk a ‘hypocrite’ following the promises he made shortly after the $44 billion takeover that he was committed to ‘free speech.’

‘My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,’ he said in November.