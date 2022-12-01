Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 01 December 2022 – New Twitter owner, Elon Musk has said that he and Apple boss Tim Cook have resolved the “misunderstanding” over the potential removal of the social media app from the app store.

Musk had raised an alarm of Apple halting most of its advertising on Twitter on Monday, November 28. He also accused the company of threatening to cut the social media platform from its apple store.

Giving an update on the situation in the early hours of today, December 1, the South African born billionaire said he met with Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

He thanked the tech mogul for showing him the “beautiful HQ”, adding that they had a “good conversation” during his visit.

Musk also tweeted;

“Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Cook never publicly acknowledged Musk’s complaints earlier, and it is unclear if Apple has started to pull its advertising from the platform. According to a report from The Washington Post, Apple was Twitter’s top advertiser in the first quarter, spending $48 million, accounting for more than 4 percent of Twitter’s total quarterly revenue.

Other business leaders have also complained about Apple’s in-app payments, which demand a 30 percent fee on all in-app purchases. According to Reuters, the company said the fees are “used to protect consumers in areas such as fraud and privacy.”