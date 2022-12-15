Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Elon Musk on Wednesday Dec. 14, said a “crazy stalker” climbed on the bonnet of the car that was carrying his toddler son, X, and blocked it from moving.

The incident prompted the Twitter owner to announce a new policy for Twitter accounts providing real-time location information that puts people’s lives at risk.

Mr Musk said the stalker had followed the car because he or she thought the billionaire was in the vehicle.

A video of the the stalker was recorded and Elon shared it and asked if anyone can identify them.

The child in the car was “X”, whose mother is singer-songwriter Grimes and who was born in May 2020. The name is short for the unusual X Æ A-12.

See video of the stalker below.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022