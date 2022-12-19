Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Billionaire Twitter owner, Elon Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Monday, December 19, asking whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results.

The poll is scheduled to close around Monday night, December 19, although the billionaire did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.

Replying to one Twitter user’s comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said “There is no successor”.

Speaking to a Delaware court in November, Musk said that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

The poll comes after Twitter’s Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Minutes before the poll, Musk apologised and tweeted “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes.” A few hours later, Twitter started a poll asking users if the platform should have a policy preventing accounts that advertise other social media platforms on Twitter.

The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

Last week, Twitter disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media platform on site decisions.

The policy change follows other chaotic actions at Twitter since Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, bought the social network. He fired top management and laid off about half of its workforce, while seesawing on how much to charge for subscription service Twitter Blue.