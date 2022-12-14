Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Stephen “Twitch” Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen Degeneres talk show, has died of apparent suicide at the age of 40.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said Stephen’s wife Allison Holker ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, Dec. 13, and she was frantic because she said Stephen had left home without his car, which is quite unlike him.

A short time later, police got a call for a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel and they found Stephen there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Holker tells People, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continues, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen started DJing on Ellen’s show in 2014, and was with her until the show ended in May 2022. He had become an executive producer on the show in 2020.

He became famous in 2008 when he was runner-up on “So You Think Can Dance.” He went on to do some acting, landing several roles where he could show off his dance skills. Stephen played Jason in the ‘Step Up’ movie franchise, and he was also in “Magic Mike XXL.”

Twitch and Allison Holker got married in 2013, and had just celebrated their 9-year anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 10.

They had 3 kids.