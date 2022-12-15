Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has asked teachers to be realistic in their new push for salary increments.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu told Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) to be considerate of the current economy while asking for the implementation of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

The CS, whose speech was read at the ongoing 62nd KNUT National Delegates Conference in Kisumu, was responding to fresh demands by KNUT, who were calling for a 60 percent pay rise.

“I am sure we will reach an agreement and move on as a country,” Machogu said in a speech read on his behalf by Nyanza regional director of education Nelson Sifuna.

KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu had on Tuesday announced that they will embark on demanding more pay from the government

CS Machogu told the teachers that the government was proud of the major strides the union has made since its formation to improve the welfare of its members.

He said the government respects the role teachers play in the growth and development of the country.

In addition, Machogu noted that the trade unions played very crucial roles in the fight for the independence of countries of Africa and the world.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.