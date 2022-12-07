Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Real Madrid star, Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football.

Days after Belgium’s group stage elimination in Qatar, Hazard decided to call time on international duty after 14 years, as he now puts his sole focus into his Real Madrid career.

‘Today I turn a page. Thanks for your love,’ Hazard wrote on Instagram.

‘Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all the joyful moments we have shared since 2008.

‘Today I decided to put an end to my career as an international. The next generation is ready. I’m going to miss you so much.’

Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Hazard discussed the intention of retiring from the national team with his teammates in the immediate aftermath of their final group match against Croatia.

He made his Belgium debut as a 17-year-old phenomenon, coming on against Luxembourg on November 19, 2008.

Calling time on his Belgium career after Qatar, the ex-Chelsea attacker has gone on to win 126 international caps, scoring 33 goals and adding 36 assists.

Hazard wore the captain’s armband 56 times for his country.