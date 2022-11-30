Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – NBA star, Dwayne Wade has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, over her decision to try to block their child’s name and gender change.

Funches-Wade had in a lawsuit she filed last month, alleged, among other things, that Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

The NBA star who described his ex-wife’s objection as “libelous” and “nonsensical” in the lawsuit, said their 15-year-old daughter, who is transgender, should be allowed to legally change her name and gender as it is in her “best interest”.

He also sought for “a court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

TMZ reported that Dwayne added that “this petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy.”

“Siohvaughn’s allegations are libelous at their core, and are, at best, nonsensical,” Dwayne Wade’s attorneys wrote in the documents, adding that their client “filed the petition because Zaya asked him to.”