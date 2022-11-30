Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returned to the Hawaii 7-Eleven, where he claimed he used to steal a Snickers “every day” as a 14-year-old, and bought out all of the chocolate bars there.

The actor joked afterward that he had “exorcised this damn chocolate demon”.

He explained in an Instagram post that his family was “broke as hell” when he was living on the island and for nearly a year when he was 14, he would steal a Snickers from the store as his pre-workout snack.

He said his family was “evicted from Hawaii” in 1987, and he had wanted to return to “right this wrong” for decades.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 50-year-old had a clerk ring up all of the store’s Snickers, leaving them on the counter and telling him to give the Snickers to any customers who look like they were going to steal one.

He also tipped the clerk who had the task of counting the dozens of bars.

Additionally, he paid for all of the customers’ groceries while he was in the 7-Eleven, reaching a bill of $298.

He wrote that he realized the deed might seem “silly” to some but every time he has returned to Hawaii and gone by the 7-Eleven, he “always knew” that he “needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.”

“And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there. Least I could do considering all the s— I used to steal from here,” he added.

Johnson continued: “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”