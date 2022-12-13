Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa is now dating American rapper, Jack Harlow whose recent album features a paean to her.

Harlow had said that before the album came out in May, he called Lipa on FaceTime to get her blessing. While he got a somewhat awkward response, she gave him the nod.

Insiders told Page Six that after meeting the charming rap star in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November, Dua Lipa has become quite smitten and they’ve been in “constant communication” ever since.

The source added that “he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

Insiders told the publication he even flew to New York City to meet up with her after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on Friday, December 9. The two were spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the next day.

They tried their best not to be seen as they slipped into a private entrance. They were later spotted leaving the eatery separately.

A source close to Harlow said “he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

Lipa was recently linked to Trevor Noah after the pair were photographed hugging after having dinner at Miss Lily’s in New York in late September.

A source said at the time that the dinner was friendly and took place after he taped for her podcast “At Your Service.”