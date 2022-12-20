Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Former NBA star, Lamar Odom has again opened up on his battle with drug addiction while married to reality show star, Khloe Kardashian.

In the new trailer for “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians,” the former Los Angeles Lakers player said drugs were his “girlfriend” while he was married to Khloé Kardashian.

Odom further revealed that he had to tell Khloe about the depths of his abuse because he couldn’t “hide that forever.”

Speaking to host Harvey Levin, he said;

“Drugs, that was my girlfriend. I had a wife … and cocaine.

“I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s–t. The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009. The pair finalized their divorce in 2016 after the reality star helped Odom recover from a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel the year prior.

Throughout their marriage, Odom found himself embroiled in multiple cheating scandals while battling his substance abuse issues.