Tuesday, 13 December 2022 – Residents of Kitengela town were on Monday treated to a dramatic incident after a man dragged a woman suspected to have spiked his drink to the Kitengela police station.

The seemingly intoxicated man, identified as Emanuel Wamalwa, dragged the woman from a local pub after trailing her.

He told police that the woman reportedly drugged him and his uncle two weeks ago and stole a colossal amount of money from them.

He claimed that the suspect, who was working as a barmaid in the club where they were drugged, switched to a small pub in the area in an attempt to cover her trails.

He bundled her into a Boda Boda and alighted at the police station, holding her tightly while breathing fire.

It took the intervention of the Kitengela OCS David Ole Shani for the man to loosen his grip on the woman.

The suspect, identified as Aivin Laboso, denied drugging the man and being part of a squad of notorious booze spikers who have taken Kitengela nightspots by storm.

She alleged that the man had refused to settle a Ksh 1,750 alcohol bill.

Police are investigating the matter.

See the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.