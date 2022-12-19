Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – A church in Malaa, Kangundo road, was closed for two weeks after the resident Pastor squandered all the money meant for church construction.

The churchgoers lamented that the church headquarters did not address all their efforts to recover the funds.

The congregants have been conducting fellowship outside the church compound while waiting for the Parish to take action.

According to the church faithful, they wrote numerous letters to the headquarters but remained mum about the issues.

Additionally, the faithful argued the Reverend, on several occasions, was accused of being immoral.

However, how much the Reverend took from the church coffers was undisclosed.

It was also unclear where the Reverend had wandered off to after his devious plan was unearthed.

The congregants also did not reveal whether the area police were involved in helping recover the money meant for church development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.