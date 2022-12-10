Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – There was drama after an infuriated Kenyan lady stormed into her cheating boyfriend’s house late in the night and unleashed terror on his alleged side chic.

In the video which has since gone viral and sparked reactions online, the lady only referred to as “Coco”, invades her boyfriend’s dingy apartment breathing fire and demands that the side chic should leave the bedroom, which she boldly declines to do.

As the drama ensues, she lands a heavy slap across her face, while hurling all sorts of unprintable words and threatening to beat her up.

As all this happens, both the boyfriend and the alleged side chic simply kept their cool and quietly watched the fracas play out under the warm sheets of the bed.

Curious onlookers start gathering inside the poorly lit room and try to calm the angry girlfriend down, but to no success.

Others took the opportunity to take out their phones to record the dramatic scenes.

Eventually, the boyfriend in question somehow manages to cool down the temperatures, and with the help of his friends, they attempt to see the lady out politely to avoid triggering the attention of neighbours.

At first, she shows some mild resistance and asks that they allow her to pick up her belongings from the house, after which she finally agreed to leave.

Check out the video below.

