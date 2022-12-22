Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 December 2022 – There was drama after a Nigerian bride refused to attend her own wedding on the scheduled date, leaving the groom and his family confused and stranded.

Social media users who have come across the video on Tiktok are still confused as to why the bride refused to show up for the special day.

Guests and family members stood outside the wedding venue anticipating the bride to show up.

The groom couldn’t believe his eyes and almost broke down into tears.

Netizens have called out the lady for embarrassing the groom on such an important day in his life.

The video was shared on Tiktok by an eyewitness who is either related to the bride or the groom.

He complained about spending over 150k naira on the clothes he wore to the wedding, only to be disappointed in the end.

Watch video.

