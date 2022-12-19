Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – While it might seem the “Drake curse” has been broken after he picked Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup, the Canadian rapper still lost the $1 million bet he placed on the South American country.

The fabled Drake curse was named in the late 2010s for the propensity of sports teams (especially soccer teams) to lose major titles when endorsed by Drizzy, whether by way of something as simple as Drake taking selfies with players or being spotted wearing a particular team’s jersey.

Before the World Cup final was played yesterday, Drake placed a $1m bet on Argentina to win the tournament in normal time. As posted on Drake’s Instagram Story, he made the bet on Stakes and would’ve earned $2.75 million if he had won.

Because the game was still tied 3-3 following 3 late dramatic goals from French star, Kylian Mbappe, before regulation time expired, Drake missed out on his $2.75 million bounty.

Argentina eventually won the World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties.