Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Drake has paid for a diamond necklace that showcases 42 diamonds from engagement rings he thought about giving women.

“New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” jewelry designer Alex Moss wrote as he shared a video showcasing the necklace.

The necklace is made up of “42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds,” Moss explained in the caption.

Moss added that creating the necklace was “an expedition spanning 14 months, every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection.”

“This monumental art piece was assembled using 351.38 carats of diamonds mounted in 18k white gold,” the voiceover continues in the video showcasing the necklace.

It’s unclear whom the diamonds were meant for but the rapper has been linked to multiple A-list women over the years, including Rihanna, Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, and Julia Fox.