Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Canadian rapper, Drake has denied a social media user’s claim of him flying her out for a romantic night and then asking her to leave after she started recording him.

The woman had claimed that Drake sent her a DM after she posted a story mentioning his name while she was clad in lingerie.

She said after they began talking, Drake booked a flight for her to meet him. She added that before anything went down between them, the rapper made her sign an NDA.

The TikTok user claimed that at some point, Drake “kept on rubbing on my stomach and asking me questions like ‘do you want kids?'” She went on to say they started drinking and vibing, and eventually things escalated to them having unprotected sex.

She also claimed Drake became angry when she began recording him, saying he slapped her phone out her hand and kicked her out his crib. The now-deleted video went viral shortly after it was shared on the social media platform.

Addressing the women’s TikTok video about their alleged encounter via his Instastory, Drake wrote “Never met. Never spoke. Never flew.” He added, “I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given s*** is sad out here”.