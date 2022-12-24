Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 24, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua defended the appointment of former Transport Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau as the chairman of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) board.

In a statement, Gachagua told off critics, noting that the former CS was qualified for the job, and that’s why Ruto appointed him.

Gachagua added that the graft allegations that Kamau faced in the past administration were politically instigated, noting that Ruto’s appointment was a relief to the engineer.

“He is a distinguished public servant who put in years of committed service to our nation.

“Kamau was persecuted and taken through hell by the very government he had served,” read the statement in part.

Further, he asserted that the former CS would be crucial to the health insurance coverage given the numerous promises Ruto made in that sector.

In particular, he pinpointed that Kamau will come in handy in the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage project for all Kenyans.

Gachagua’s statements were echoed by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who opined that politically instigated cases needed to be dropped.

“He was a victim of political witch hunt/political conmanship like most Kenyans where criminal justice was weaponized to pursue political agendas under former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government,” he stated.

Gachagua’s statement came after a section of Kenyans took to social media to question the appointment of the former CS who faced graft charges in the past government.

The former CS was accused of allegedly awarding a Ksh33 million road tender irregularly.

He was suspended from the Cabinet by Uhuru in 2015 after he was named alongside other Cabinet Secretaries in a graft list by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.