Monday, December 12, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a severe blow after two of his lieutenants from the Mt Kenya region declared their allegiance to President William Ruto.

Speaking when Ruto visited the Kipipiri constituency for a Sunday service, former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Alkalou Member of Parliament David Kiaraho said they have seen the light and are no longer associated with the Azimio coalition.

Kiaraho was elected on a Jubilee party ticket, while Kariuki unsuccessfully contested the Nyandarua gubernatorial seat on the same party during the August 9th General Election.

Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, welcomed the two leaders to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance fold.

Gachagua, who also doubles as Mt Kenya region’s political kingpin, vowed to work with the leaders and urged residents not to punish or discriminate against them for supporting the Azimio coalition during the last presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST