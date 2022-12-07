Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Jane Chukwu, who describes herself as a “family, parenting, business and marriage coach, has advised men not to marry women that don’t see them as “lord, master and saviour.”

“Dear men once she doesn’t see you as her lord, master and saviour don’t settle with her because everyone protects their saviour,” she wrote on Tuesday December 6.

“No one will be in a war and harm their saviour, she will protect and care for her saviour because her live depends on her saviour

“Once you see her comment anywhere claiming her husband can never be her master, saviour and Lord, please do your simping self a favour and leave her alone

“Allow her search till she finds that saviour”