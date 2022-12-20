Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A pastor has warned his followers to refuse oral sex.
Rev. Bernard Achiuior said oral sex is more “demonic” than other forms of sex.
He wrote:
“Don’t let anyone lick your private part. It is more demonic than lovemaking…”
