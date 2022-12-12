Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 12, 2022 – Former Arsenal and Chelsea star, William Gallas has told Chelsea to make a quick move to sign free agent, Cristiano Ronaldo once the January transfer window opens.

Ronaldo ended his stay at Manchester United last month following his explosive interview with British journalist, Piers Morgan.

In the Piers interview the 37-year-old slammed the club’s hierarchy, the manager, owners and even his fellow players and his contract was terminated afterwards.

Gallas opines that Ronaldo could be a perfect short-term fix for Chelsea coach, Graham Potter.

“What I know is Todd Boehly wanted Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad when Thomas Tuchel did not,’ said Gallas.

“Maybe it’s a good opportunity for six months to bring Ronaldo to Chelsea.

“It would be good for Ronaldo to go to Chelsea so he can still play in the Champions League and it can benefit Chelsea too because they need a striker.”