Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – The marriage between former Citizen TV political reporter Kendagor Obadiah and his estranged wife, Antonellah Kakuko, hit the rocks five years ago but they decided to keep mum until yesterday when she spilled the beans.

Antonellah urged her followers not to associate her with the media personality, adding that they have both moved on with their lives.

“To those who have been running to my posts or inbox mentioning that person should be aware that I am no longer associated with him,” she wrote on her Facebook account and later deleted the post.

The former lovebirds got married in 2015 in a colourful wedding attended by high-profile guests, among them incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Below are photos of the couple during better times.

