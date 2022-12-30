Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Former US President Donald Trump has reacted after being informed the January 6th’s committee has withdrawn his subpoena to testify as the investigation begins to wind down.

The panel’s chairman, Missouri Democrat Bennie Thompson, informed Trump’s lawyers that the former president will no longer be ‘obligated to comply or produce records’ that were originally requested.

‘In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,’ it read.

The letter, which was screenshotted and posted by Trump’s lawyer, went on to ‘formally withdraw’ the subpoena, which was issued in October for documents and testimony related to the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attacks.

Trump could not hold back his glee in a post on his TruthSocial platform writing in part: ‘The probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in court.’

On his site, Trump also referred to the January 6th committee as an ‘unselect committee of political thugs’ and said they were investigating ‘the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election.’

‘Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!’

On Twitter, one of Trump’s lawyers, Harmeet K. Dhillon, said: ‘After my firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block January 6 House Select Committee’s illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president — the committee waved the white flag & withdrew subpoena.’

Dhillon went on: ‘We were confident of victory in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress. J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose.’