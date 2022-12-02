Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 December 2022 – Celebrated disc jockey George Njuguna alias DJ Creme Dela Creme has wowed his fans after sharing photos of himself spending quality time with his wife Denise and their adorable kids.

Creme had taken his wife and kids for a family day out at a lavish hotel.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram account, the top-rated deejay said it has been an interesting and crazy year and thanked God for his Grace and never-ending Faithfulness for keeping him and his family safe. He urged his fans to continue smiling and spreading love and wished them a Happy Month.

”It has been an interesting year. Somewhat crazy but by God’s Grace & Never ending Faithfulness We are Here. Keep on Smiling and Spreading Love. Happy New Month from My People to Yours, ” he wrote on

his Instagram account.

Creme and his wife got back together last year after a much-publicized break-up.

They had separated for months over unresolved issues.

He even went ahead to say that marriage is a scam.

Below are the photos that he shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.