Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Two women romantically linked to Diddy, Yung Miami and Gina Huynh, are dragging each other after Diddy welcomed a baby with another woman.

Many have been mocking Yung Miami since her man Diddy announced he welcomed a baby with 28-year-old Dana Tran.

Yung Miami has refused to be silent and she has been hitting back at people calling her a side chic following the baby news.

Diddy had to weigh in and warned people to respect Yung Miami.

Gina, who has also been romantically linked to Diddy, took to Instagram to throw shade at City Girls rapper, Yung Miami.

And Yung Miami hit back. She told Gina that Diddy was just using her for pleasure.

Watch Gina throw shade at Yung Miami in the video below.