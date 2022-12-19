Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – 53-year-old rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has gifted his twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie with matching Range Rovers at their lavish 16th birthday party.

Diddy gifted his daughters he welcomed with late model Kim Porter, the cars in front of their loved ones.

D’Lila and Jessie gave their father a big hug after he presented the gifts, as a woman in the background reminded them they asked for one black and one white vehicle.

Still, the teens looked in disbelief to be receiving their dream cars as they walked over to give their SUVs, which both had giant red bows on the hoods, a closer look.

After they got into the driver’s seat, they could be seen covering their mouths as they gasped.

Though the exact model of the cars was not confirmed, a new 2022 Range Rover ranges in price from $44,700 to $215,500.

Diddy had previously bought his son Justin Combs, now 28, a $360,000 Maybach for his birthday and presented it to him during the MTV show Super Sweet Sixteen.