Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 15 December 2022 – Bongo star Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has set a new record on the YouTube video streaming platform.

Diamond has become the first sub-Saharan artist to reach two billion views on YouTube.

As of Thursday, December 15, the singer’s videos had been viewed 2.0003B times on the network.

“Diamond Platnumz has passed a total of two billion views on YouTube. He is the first sub-Saharan artist to reach this milestone,” Diamond WCB’s label celebrated via Instagram.

Apart from music, the Bongo star has also been named among the richest musicians in Africa.

Last year, Diamond criticized the Forbes list that ranked Africa’s richest musicians and placed him in 20th place.

“Sometimes search for me in Google to know my worth”, Diamond wrote on his Instagram page, “before you put me on your rich list!”

In 2020, the singer from Tanzania became the first musician in sub-Saharan Africa to reach one billion viewers on YouTube.

On Instagram, the Bongo star currently has 15.5 million followers while following only 1330 accounts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.