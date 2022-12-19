Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – France’s coach, Didier Deschamps has explained why he came back for the remainder of the World Cup final with a bandaged thumb.

Recall that Argentina had a 2-0 lead before halftime in the final played yesterday, December 18. Two goals from Mbappe during the last 10 minutes of normal time, pushed the match to an extra-time which also ended in a 3-3 draw. Argentina eventually won 4-2 on penalties.

Speaking to reporters on his players’ performance, Deschamps said;

“I lost a bit of my finger at half-time. That happens to me sometimes, you have to cause a few ripples and try to turn things around. We were not at our best physically and it happened against a team who were playing a World Cup final. I didn’t get the impression that we were.”