Friday, December 16, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Government will partner with the private sector in keeping its promise to provide employment opportunities for the millions of youths around the country who are currently unemployed.

Speaking at the Nation-Huawei Jobs Fair 2022 which was held in Nairobi on Thursday, the second in command reiterated that one of the main agenda in the Government’s economic transformation plan was job creation.

“The Kenya Kwanza administration is about jobs.”

“Where jobs are being created is where the president and I will be,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said that the fair and other similar events will go a long way in opening up job opportunities, sharing ideas and experiences as well as driving Kenya into the much-needed job creation discourse.

“As Government, we are alive to the concerns raised on the skills gap out of the estimated 900,000 graduates entering the labour market every year.”

“That is why H.E.President William Ruto established a State Department for Labour and Skills Development to work with other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies as well as the private sector to address this concern,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST