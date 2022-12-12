Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 December 2022 – Detectives have arrested 33-year-old Peter Waithaka, believed to be the head of a gang behind the daylight armed robberies in Kilimani and its environs.

He was arrested at Makongeni in Nairobi’s Eastlands.

His arrest followed a 48-hour well-calculated operation conducted by the Kilimani-based sleuths, who used bait to trap the serial criminal who has previously served 6 years behind bars.

The thug who was released recently from prison took detectives to his house in Wangige, Kiambu County, where crucial exhibits related to the robbery incidents were recovered and documented.

After his arrest, detectives released CCTV footage showing a robbery attack that he carried out with his gang members on September 29 this year.

The armed thugs had accosted 4 Dutch tourists outside Silver Harbour apartment along Kindaruma road and violently robbed them of their mobile phones, cash and jewelry before escaping towards Ngong road on a motorbike, whose plate numbers were concealed.

As they made their escape, the thugs fired two shots in the air to scare off members of the public who had responded to the distress call by the besieged tourists.

The Dutch tourists were waiting to board a tour van to Nairobi National Park when the thugs stuck in the 8 am incident.

Watch the footage.

Below is a photo of the gang leader who is in police custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.