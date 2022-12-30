Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Gervonta “Tank” Davis has accused the mother of his daughter of smearing poop on his toothbrush following allegations that he hit her.

Gervonta was arrested for domestic violence.

To clear his name, the professional boxer shared evidence of things his daughter’s mother, Vanessa Posso, allegedly did.

He shared a photo showing poop smeared on his toothbrush and he accused Vanessa of being responsible.

He said she smeared his toothbrushes with poop from their daughter’s diapers.

Another image shows the boxer seemingly with spit on his face, while a video appears to show the aftermath of an altercation.

The final image is of the words “cheater,” and “slut” scrawled on a bathroom mirror.

Gervonta said he had no alternative but to share the images to defend himself.

“I didn’t want to do this,” he added, “but I wanna clear my name.”

