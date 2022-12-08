Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Singer, Davido, will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on December 18.

Chinese businessman, Stephen Hung, disclosed this on his Instastories on Thursday, December 8.

“So happy my bro #davido confirmed he will be performing at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.” he wrote

Aside from attending his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration ceremony as Governor of Osun state last month, Davido has stayed away from social media and events since the demise of his son, Ifeanyi on October 31