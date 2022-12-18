Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 18 December 2022 – Davido has returned to social media, sharing photos of him and Chioma in Qatar on his Instagram page today, December 18.

He was billed to perform at the finale of the 2022 World Cup.

These are the first photos Davido shared since losing their son, Ifeanyi, in October.

See them