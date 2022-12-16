Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – 24-year-old Isaiah Lee who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, has been sentenced to 9 months behind bars after taking a plea deal with prosecutors.

Recall that Lee ran onstage in the middle of Dave’s May 3 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, evading security and tackling the ace comedian to the ground.

After knocking Dave to the ground, Lee ran off the stage, catching an epic beatdown before being arrested.

It was discovered Lee was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade during the incident and L.A. County D.A. George Gascon took a ton of heat for refusing the charge Lee with a felony. Instead, the L.A. City Attorney ultimately charged him with four misdemeanors.

Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said Lee was sentenced to 270 days in Los Angeles County jail on Thursday, December 1, after pleading no contest to a pair of misdemeanor counts, entering a restricted area during a live event and battery.

The weapon he was carrying will now be destroyed.

In a jailhouse interview with the NY Post in the weeks following the attack, Lee said he was bisexual and claimed he was “triggered” by Dave’s LGBT jokes.

Asides his jail sentence for the attack on Dave Chapelle, Lee is facing an attempted murder charge for a separate incident where he’s accused of stabbing his roommate.