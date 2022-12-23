Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – TBoss has advised men who complain after going on dates with women to date men instead.

The reality star shared a screenshot of two men complaining after the girls they went out with ordered more than they approve of.

Reacting, TBoss wrote:

“Boys these days be having too much to complain about. Date your gender and let us hear word already.”