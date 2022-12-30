Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Dancer, Kafayat Safau popularly known as Kaffy and her ex-husband, Joseph Ameh, presented a united front for their son’s 11th birthday on Wednesday, December 28.

Kaffy shared photos from the celebration on Thursday and captioned them;

“About yesterday, for the love of King Sean.”

Recall that in January this year, Kaffy revealed that their marriage had packed up and they are divorced.

See photos from the celebration below