Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi has called on leaders to respect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his family.

In an interview with K24 on Monday morning, Elachi said leaders should deal with the party instead of attacking Raila’s family.

“It is important to respect Raila, his family, and more importantly Mama Ida Odinga. We don’t need to abuse them. That is not the party, deal with the party,” Elachi stated.

Elachi said ODM needs fresh people to reorganise and revamp the party by incorporating youths.

She said leaders in ODM should agree to listen and be open to criticism.

This comes days after a section of Azimio leaders came out to strongly defend Raila, saying he should be respected.

Led by Siaya Governor James Orengo and National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, the leaders said Raila is a respectful leader and therefore deserves to be respected.

“We want to assure you that if there is any rebellion, it is going to be crushed. If you feel you have the capacity to challenge ODM, go ahead and form your party,” Wandayi said.

The ODM party has been hit by a fresh wave of rebellion with a section of youthful MPs waging a fierce war against Raila’s trusted lieutenants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.